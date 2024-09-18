Google versus Samsung: Foldable phone designs hit the refresh button

In July this year, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 showcased everything that artificial intelligence (AI) can do to enhance the smartphone experience of a foldable phone. Yet, the brand kept the design consistent with what it has established: a polished metal body, with a super-tall form factor that gives the Z Fold 6 a distinct baton-like design. This, however, was upended when the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold entered the fray earlier this month.

The two smartphones have taken a different approach with their designs. With the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 also being two of the most expensive smartphones in India right now, design takes centrestage. After all, at the most premium prices, the slightest of user experience differences can make or break a smartphone’s stature.

Finding finesse It is here that the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (called Pixel Fold for simplicity, henceforth) surpasses the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Straight off the bat, the Pixel Fold offers a more ‘usual’ design—with an aspect ratio of the display that is closer to that of any other smartphone. This is key, because a change in the aspect ratio of any display beyond the conventional leads to a considerable change in the way we use any device.

Changes in the way we use our everyday devices is not particularly ideal in terms of user experience (UX) design. The latter, now regarded largely as an intersection of science and art rather than a technical act, offers us a fine balance that could define a device as good or bad. To this end, the Pixel Fold aces its task at hand.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review: Can the OG book-style foldable reclaim top spot? But it’s not just about the aspect ratio. The first-generation Google Pixel Fold, which Mint had a chance to sample on invitation to Google’s Mountain View, California headquarters in May, had a similar aspect ratio, too. Yet, it largely failed as a product because the design wasn’t exactly well-refined. The first-generation foldable smartphone from Google had large bezels, and once folded-out, its display size did not add much value to its claim of being like a tablet.

The new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold aces the wallet-like dimensions of the smartphone, while trimming most of the loose ends. There is a clear upgrade in the overall finesse of the smartphone and a reassuring sturdiness to it as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 also feels reasonably sturdy, especially compared to its previous generations. However, there is a distinct feel of Samsung’s top-tier smartphone being stagnant in its overall design. The Galaxy Z Fold lineup has not changed in its approach for multiple generations now. Consistency is a good thing in consumer electronics—Apple has proved that—but the Galaxy Z Fold 6 borders on stagnation in terms of its innovative appeal.

This, though, would be largely evident only to those that have previously used a foldable Samsung smartphone. For first-time buyers, the repetitive design should not be a negative factor. Here, head-on, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold fares better than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in terms of usability, in-hand feel, and ergonomics.

One big other factor that tilts the scales in the Pixel Fold’s favour is its lie-flat folding clasp. Google has aced the design language by ensuring that its latest generation foldable clasps shut entirely flat. That means minimal dust ingress into the display crease.

While Samsung’s panel gap along its primary display’s crease has reduced over the years, it is still more than what Google has achieved. As a result, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 not only accumulates more dust along the top and bottom of its display crease, but also has a thicker overall body.

A material difference The next big difference on either of the two smartphones are their software interfaces and the integration of AI. Do note that Samsung’s AI features run on Google’s Gemini AI models.

Yet, Samsung’s implementation of AI feels more restrictive. For instance, the wallpaper generator on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 only allows a select number of keywords, based on which you can custom-generate images. With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google’s latest AI integration into its interface ensures that you can simply use the default Pixel Studio app to generate and use any image of your choice.

Attendants try out a Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone at a preview of the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, July 8, 2024.

The same applies for the voice recorder, too. Google’s ‘Recorder’ app live-translates any audio recording, while Samsung’s voice notes need users to separately tap on a ‘transcribe’ button. A needless extra step.

In terms of the overall interface, though, the two smartphones will divide opinions. Whether the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a better interface, will depend on a user’s UX design preference and if they like Samsung’s custom layout against Google’s ‘original’ Android experience. The latter feels clean and devoid of any extra apps, and offers a highly customizable user experience.

In terms of the overall display performance, the Pixel Fold appears to have a more subtle crease on its primary screen, and is also marginally brighter than Samsung’s display. Google’s use of an OLED screen here makes a big difference, since the Pixel 9 Pro Fold succeeds in generating deeper blacks. Both the screens have the same smoothness, but the aspect ratios of the outer displays clearly edge the Pixel 9 Pro Fold ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Taking your pick Overall, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold feels like it makes for money spent better. This is telling, since on base variant terms, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, at an eye-watering price of ₹1,72,999 ($2,100), is the most expensive smartphone in India right now.

But the reason this titular factor may not make the biggest difference is because the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, at ₹1,64,999 ($2,000), is not significantly more affordable. The pricing difference, for those shelling out such lofty amounts, should make for negligible impact. This helps Google trump Samsung in terms of its pure design, usability and finesse.

This is important, since early buyers of foldable smartphones sit at the top of consumer purchasing patterns. For these buyers, smartphones are expected to last not only technically, but as a social accessory. While Samsung, with its typical layout, is more recognizable, the lure of the ‘Pixel’ tag may sway enough buyers.