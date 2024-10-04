Google Pixel Watch 3 review: Third time lucky
SummaryThe new Pixel Watch 3 comes with a bunch of refinements and incremental tweaks over the previous two versions that address quirks and improve the experience
After a middling attempt at smartwatches with the first two generation—plagued with odd quirks—it looks like Google is done playing catch up. The new Pixel Watch 3 comes with a bunch of refinements and incremental tweaks to address those quirks and improve the experience. And there are a bunch of new features, along with some Pixel goodness, that take it into a newer territory.
Impressive design and features
Now in its third generation, Pixel Watch introduces a second, larger 45mm size option, along with the original 41mm model. That apart, unlike the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3 stretches near the rounded edges… the broad bezels have reduced and there’s up to 40% more usable screen estate on the larger variant. Not only does it look fantastic, but it fits significantly more information.