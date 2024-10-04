Google Pixel Watch 3 review: Third time lucky

As it turns out, despite an insipid promise, battery life is quite a win from Google this time around. This is thanks to the efficiency improvements in the new Wear OS 5 which uses less power for tracking health and workout data as well as the new display’s ability to drop to 1Hz when a high refresh rate is unnecessary helps conserve some battery. There’s also a new auto bedtime mode that turns off notifications and AOD mode when you’re asleep to conserve battery (and to enable a distraction free sleep).