Google Pixel Watch 4: The smartwatch that fixes the things that matter

Google has had four years to come up with the Pixel Watch, and in 2025, they’ve finally nailed it. The original Pixel Watch was launched in 2022, and since then, it has maintained its core ethos. It looks and feels like a traditional watch while getting smarter and integrating Wear OS with Fitbit more deeply. For the Pixel Watch 4 ( ₹39,990), Google has given the smartwatch a new processor, Gemini integration, improved GPS, and a revamped charging dock. There’s better battery life this time around, along with a brighter display with reduced bezels and a dual-frequency GPS antenna.

Actua 360 Display The display, the feature you interact with the most, is the Pixel Watch 4’s USP. It’s a beauty to look at, and a culmination of the original Pixel Watch’s water-droplet design character. This time around, there’s a 10% larger screen, 15% smaller bezels and a 50% increase in brightness (from 2,000 nits to 3,000 nits). There’s also greater visibility, thanks to the raised screen, and that means it’s easier to tell the time at any angle.

The domed circular display is understated and elegant, even with a plain (some may call boring) strap. Text is easier to read, the colours pop, and outdoor legibility is strong. The always-on display (thanks to the improved battery life) is a pleasure as I can just glance at the smartwatch to see the time.

The Pixel Watch 4 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The 45mm variant weighs just 37g, but feels much lighter than it is. The watch is user-repairable, unlike previous generations. You can swap out the screen and battery. It comes with an IP68 rating, offering 5 ATM water resistance. In short, it’ll handle all your daily activities, including swimming, just fine. There’s a rotating crown (with haptic feedback) that’s as satisfying to use as ever, alongside a secondary button that lets you access recent apps or Gemini.

My only complaint would be about the bands and durability. Swapping out bands is a major pain point. It comes with the band and watch separated, and attaching them isn’t easy. The good news is that it is compatible with a wide variety of bands, including sport bands.

The downside to the display is it feels fragile since it’s all screen. Even though it is protected by a custom 3D Gorilla Glass 5, I feel like a crack is imminent. It may be repairable, but I wouldn’t recommend this to rock climbers or ultra-sporty people.

Performance and Fitbit integration The Pixel Watch 4 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset, making it 20% more efficient. It’s fast, fluid, and there isn’t any lag when navigating through the menus, notifications or apps. Wear OS 6 is a major upgrade for the platform, as it brings Gemini, which is more intelligent and more capable than the Google Assistant it replaces. There are plenty of watch faces for you to customize and choose from.

It has everything you’d want from a health standpoint, and it all culminates in the Fitbit ecosystem. The Fitbit UI is clean, very intuitive, and breaks down your data so that it’s easy to read, digest, and understand whether you’re checking the stats on your watch or the accompanying smartphone app.

There’s a Fitbit “Morning Brief” that gives you a summary of your health, along with sleep and readiness scores that is highly useful. This time around, the tracking seems to be a touch more accurate. With all the basics nailed, it’s the details that will reel you in. For example, the colour of your workout is changed to match the heart rate zone. That small, yet intuitive change, is what the Pixel Watch 4 brings to the table.

Battery life and charging It’s a shame that this is the third new charging dock in four generations. Wasteful, some may say. This time around, though, the new Quick Charge Dock might actually end up being the most outstanding feature. Just dock your Pixel Watch 4 on the opposite side of the crown, and you’re good to go. It also turns into a table clock when docked.

Battery life has also improved significantly. With the always-on display enabled and multiple workouts daily, I’ve managed to reach the third day on a single charge with the 45mm variant of the Pixel Watch 4 before needing to reach for the charger. I doubt the 41mm variant’s battery life would be this good.

There’s a 15-minute quick charge that adds roughly 50% of battery. A full charge needs just over an hour to complete.

Should you buy it? The simple answer is a resounding yes in spite of competitors like the Galaxy Watch 8 Series from Samsung and many inexpensive smartwatches from the likes of Amazfit, OnePlus and Garmin. The Pixel Watch 4, though, is the most refined and intelligent of the bunch, and it knocks the socks off most other Android smartwatches. There’s that beautiful screen, Gemini integration, excellent Fitbit health tracking, and a smartwatch that looks as elegant as ever. Couple that with Wear OS 6, which is speedy and exceptional from a design perspective (say hello to Material 3 Expressive), and you’ve got a winner on your hands.

