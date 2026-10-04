Google Pixel Watch 5 review: From form factor to health tracking, is this the best Android wearable?

The AI Health Coach was largely useful throughout my testing. First available on the Pixel Watch 4, the Health Coach has certainly improved with greater use. It offers recommendations on when to wind down and hit the sack, how much energy you should expend on workouts and much more. Of course, if it flags something, don’t take it as the gospel truth but consult a doctor. It’s a little verbose, but it’s more useful than not, and very encouraging. After I had taken a break from my morning walks, it constantly nudged me (and wasn’t over-patronising) to get back into my routine, which I genuinely appreciated.