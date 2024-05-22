Google Wallet review: A dash of convenience for our digital lives

Consumer adoption of digital payments and digitization has accelerated since the pandemic. It has transitioned from a nice-to-have experience – or one demanded by tech-savvy users – to being a par for course expectation for most people.

According to Counterpoint Research, in 2023, out of the 152 million smartphones shipped in the country, 140 million were powered by Android. Considering India is primarily an Android market and the massive success of Google Pay in the country, it is surprising that it took Google nearly two years after the app was relaunched as a digital wallet platform in the US to finally launch Google Wallet in India. But here we are.

What is a digital wallet?

A digital wallet service, like Google Wallet on Android, lets users store and access their boarding passes, loyalty and gift cards, event tickets, and similar things you need on your person at most times.

In India, for instance, Google Wallet will work with a host of services.

PVR Inox, allowing users to add movie and event tickets seamlessly.

Airlines like Air India, Air India Express, and online travel companies like MakeMyTrip, Ixigo, and Easemytrip to help travelers easily save and access their mobile boarding passes.

Hyderabad Metro, Kochi Metro, VRL Travels, and Abhibus to help purchase and store public transport tickets.

Flipkart, Dominos, Shoppers Stop, and a plethora of brands supported by loyalty program enablers Pinelabs, EasyRewardz, and Twid to store and use digital copies of their loyalty and gift cards.

Of course, more local integrations will come over time. Additionally, for a service or business that isn’t supported, you can always create a pass manually from images containing a barcode or QR code.

Google has also partnered with system integrators Wavelynx and Alert Enterprise to bring your corporate badge to Google Wallet (if your organization implements it, that is) to make accessing the workplace more convenient.

Google’s roller coaster of apps

If you are of a certain internet vintage, you would remember Google’s tryst with messaging apps – too many apps doing the same things and multiple branding shennanigans. From Google Talk to Google Voice to Hangouts to Allo to Duo to now, Google Meet (along with Google Messages on Android, of course).

When it comes to digital wallets, things haven’t been so bad, but they have had a muddled journey.