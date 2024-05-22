Google Wallet review: A dash of convenience for our digital lives

Google Wallet integrates with other Google products for an even more seamless experience. If you own a Pixel device, for example, take a screenshot of your boarding pass and tap "Add to Google Wallet." Pro tip: You can add Google Wallet as a lock screen shortcut, allowing for quick and easy access. If you have smart personalization settings in Gmail turned on, tickets and passes recevied from a select set of partners will automatically appear in your Google Wallet. If you receive an email with flight delay information, the app will notify you and change the stored boarding pass information.