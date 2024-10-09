GoPro hero 13 Black review: Lucky number 13
SummaryAfter years of incremental upgrades, GoPro brings a segment-first modular lens system to its action camera
Come September, and for the past several years, two things are certain—there are new iPhones in town, and GoPro has a new action camera out to tempt adventurers and vacationers alike. With the competition from DJI and Insta360 nipping at GoPro’s heels, is the GoPro Hero 13 Black ( ₹44,990) the shake-up the brand needs after years of iterative upgrades?