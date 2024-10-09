GoPro hero 13 Black review: Lucky number 13

It’s when you slap on the HB-series lens that you’ll start seeing reasons to upgrade from previous models. The new ultrawide lens, for instance, lets you capture full-frame, 1:1 aspect ratio footage, essentially allowing you to shoot both horizontal and vertical video at the same time which you can export into footage for both YouTube and Instagram in one go without the need for reframing. The additional field of view is great for POV (point of view) shots with pretty much everything in front of the camera captured when shooting with this lens. The ND filters are a great for experimenting with different lighting conditions, but they come with a limitation that isn’t the case with ND filters on traditional cameras – you can’t use the ND filter in addition to another HB-series lens, which limited the number of times I used the filters on a day-to-day basis.