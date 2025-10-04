The ultimate guide to affordable gaming smartphones in India

Gaming, especially for professional gamers, has never been about smartphones. Thanks to the popularity of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Call of Duty: Mobile, smartphone gaming has experienced significant growth. It has progressed to the extent that manufacturers are now building smartphones specifically designed for professional gamers. These smartphones come with AirTriggers, advanced thermal management systems, larger batteries, and gaming-oriented software modes.

The pinnacle of a gaming smartphone, at least in India, is the ASUS ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro, with a starting price of ₹94,999 (the ROG Phone 9 series never launched in the country). But paying close to a lakh for a gaming smartphone is out of reach for many Indians, and I’m here to tell you about affordable gaming smartphones that’ll get the job done just fine. Let’s dig into the list:

Poco F7 & Poco X7 Pro 5G

POCO F7 Ultra

Poco may be an independent brand these days, but we all know it as a sub-brand of Xiaomi. Nonetheless, to differentiate itself, the company has focused on budget smartphones with a focus on gaming prowess. The Poco F7 and Poco X7 Pro 5G most closely resemble that vision. The Poco F7 features a large and expansive 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It’s got slim and uniform bezels. BGMI can be played at 120fps on medium graphics for a smooth experience. This is one smartphone that seems to have a minimal drop in frame rates. Furthermore, there’s a 3D IceLoop system with a 6,000mm cooling chamber, and you never notice the phone heating up or being throttled.

With a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra under the hood and up to 12GB of RAM, the Poco X7 Pro is an excellent alternative. This one features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits.

Poco F7: ₹30,999

Poco X7 Pro 5G: ₹20,999

Infinix GT 30 Pro

The Infinix GT 30 Pro

Infinix also has several gaming-oriented smartphones available for purchase. The GT 30 Pro, priced at ₹24,999, is a gaming smartphone through and through. The back panel has angular patterns with reflective accents, and there are RGB theatrics (customisable) that turn up the party every time a phone call or message is received.

Furthermore, there are a pair of capacitive shoulder triggers, mimicking the L1-R1 triggers found on traditional gaming controllers.

The display on the GT 30 Pro outperforms its rivals, featuring a 6.78-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, support for a 160Hz touch sampling rate, and reaching a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor is what gives the smartphone its gaming edge.

Price: ₹24,399

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro

Not to be left behind, Oppo recently unveiled its gaming beast, the K13 Turbo. It features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, a massive 7,000mAh battery, and a built-in cooling fan, allowing for ultra-long gaming sessions without worry. The 6.8-inch AMOLED display, with accurate colours, is expansive and immersive. The K13 Turbo Pro is capable of 120fps in BGMI, though it delivers slightly less than that on average.

Price: ₹27,999

iQOO Neo 10

The iQ00 option

If you want top-tier performance and are willing to spend slightly more (currently ₹33,998 on Amazon.in), then look no further than the iQOO Neo 10. The iQOO Neo 10 comes with the Snapgragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a 7,000mAh battery, a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED panel (with a 144Hz refresh rate) and up to 16GB of RAM.

The phone is a treat for gamers as BGMI is stable, smooth, and runs at 100-120FPS. There’s no significant throttling, the phone doesn’t heat up, and visually, the display is a treat. There’s also a slightly cheaper sibling, the iQOO Neo 10R, at ₹24,998, in case you’d want to go for that. On paper, the two have similar specifications, but the Neo 10R does cut a few corners to get to its price point.

iQOO Neo 10: ₹31,998

iQOO Neo 10R: ₹24,998

Realme GT 7T

Get real

Would you like a smartphone that can play BGMI at a stable 90fps, without getting too hot to handle, and with minimal battery loss during gaming sessions? That’s the Realme GT 7T for you. It’s available on Flipkart for just ₹30,999, and is an excellent option for a gaming smartphone. There’s Realme’s signature GT Mode, which unlocks more performance and disables some battery constraints so you can play for longer hours. There are also Realme’s sidebar tools that appear during gaming sessions. Bypass Charging can power the phone directly without charging the battery. This means that battery wear is minimised. Furthermore, call and notification blocking is available alongside real-time performance monitoring and many quick toggles.

Last but not least, there is even an AI Gaming Coach that can give you contextual tips while you’re playing.

Price: ₹33,999

OnePlus Nord 5 OnePlus has been known to release smartphones with a focus on performance. The Nord series, their budget smartphones, have continued to live up to that tag. The Nord 5 is no different. It’s got a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, LPDDR5X RAM, a 6.83-inch AMOLED display (with a 144Hz refresh rate), and a massive 7,300mm vapour changer (the largest in this segment). This smartphone can handle BDMI at 120fps without dropping a sweat.

Just boot up Call of Duty: Mobile and play for hours on end. The FPS is stable, and the phone remains cool. The Nord 5 supports 144fps gaming in BGMI and other games. You just need to activate Pro Gamer Mode and Adaptive Frame Booster. There’s also hardware-accelerated ray tracing and even support for Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0. All of this translates into a smoother graphics experience and better battery efficiency.

Price: ₹30,499

While November will see a plethora of smartphones launching, only time will tell if any of them will be good at gaming and be affordable at the same time. For now, this list should help you decide upon which smartphone to buy for those long gaming sessions you’re planning to have.