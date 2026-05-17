Haier F11 review: A washing machine that leverages AI for an intuitive washing experience

A large touch display, personalized smart functions, app connectivity and a sleek minimalist design packed to the gills with AI—at first glance, you’d think this was more about a new smartphone, and much less a washing machine from Haier. Available in two variants— ₹53,800 for a washer and ₹64,000 for a washer-dryer—and a single, matte black colour, the Haier F11 borrows heavily from a tech-forward smartphone playbook. But does all this tech actually solve everyday laundry annoyances, or is it just another case of a brand throwing yet another ‘AI-powered’ badge onto the box?
To its credit, the Haier 12 Kg F11 Front Load Washing Machine doesn’t resemble the utilitarian white boxes that most washing machines still are, and the dark finish, large glossy door, and edge-to-edge panel lend it a distinctly premium identity. Front and center is the large colour touch panel, packed with full colour icons that allow even younger family members to easily identify different wash modes, if needed.