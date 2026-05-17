Haier F11 review: A washing machine that leverages AI for an intuitive washing experience

One can also fire up the companion Haismart app and operate and monitor the wash cycle, and be alerted when the wash cycle had completed. The app lets you set up a schedule to start the wash in the wee hours so that the clothes are ready to dry by morning. You can also access dedicated wash cycles for sarees, innerwear and sportswear, apart from the usual functions for delicate clothes, jeans, bedding, and cotton clothing which are available on the touch panel.