Haier F11 review: A washing machine that leverages AI for an intuitive washing experience

A large touch display, personalized smart functions, app connectivity and a sleek minimalist design packed to the gills with AI—at first glance, you’d think this was more about a new smartphone, and much less a washing machine from Haier. Available in two variants— ₹53,800 for a washer and ₹64,000 for a washer-dryer—and a single, matte black colour, the Haier F11 borrows heavily from a tech-forward smartphone playbook. But does all this tech actually solve everyday laundry annoyances, or is it just another case of a brand throwing yet another ‘AI-powered’ badge onto the box?