Haier F11 review: A washing machine that leverages AI for an intuitive washing experience

A large touch display, personalized smart functions, app connectivity and a sleek minimalist design packed to the gills with AI—at first glance, you’d think this was more about a new smartphone, and much less a washing machine from Haier. Available in two variants— ₹53,800 for a washer and ₹64,000 for a washer-dryer—and a single, matte black colour, the Haier F11 borrows heavily from a tech-forward smartphone playbook. But does all this tech actually solve everyday laundry annoyances, or is it just another case of a brand throwing yet another ‘AI-powered’ badge onto the box?
A large touch display, personalized smart functions, app connectivity and a sleek minimalist design packed to the gills with AI—at first glance, you’d think this was more about a new smartphone, and much less a washing machine from Haier. Available in two variants— ₹53,800 for a washer and ₹64,000 for a washer-dryer—and a single, matte black colour, the Haier F11 borrows heavily from a tech-forward smartphone playbook. But does all this tech actually solve everyday laundry annoyances, or is it just another case of a brand throwing yet another ‘AI-powered’ badge onto the box?
To its credit, the Haier 12 Kg F11 Front Load Washing Machine doesn’t resemble the utilitarian white boxes that most washing machines still are, and the dark finish, large glossy door, and edge-to-edge panel lend it a distinctly premium identity. Front and center is the large colour touch panel, packed with full colour icons that allow even younger family members to easily identify different wash modes, if needed.
To its credit, the Haier 12 Kg F11 Front Load Washing Machine doesn’t resemble the utilitarian white boxes that most washing machines still are, and the dark finish, large glossy door, and edge-to-edge panel lend it a distinctly premium identity. Front and center is the large colour touch panel, packed with full colour icons that allow even younger family members to easily identify different wash modes, if needed.
I was admittedly upgrading from a decade-old washing machine, but going from cryptic menus, tiny LEDs for rinse speed and temperature, and all the wash modes crammed around a single dial, to Haier’s clean, touch icons was a welcome change. Moreover, I no longer had to squint just to figure out what I was selecting.
One can also fire up the companion Haismart app and operate and monitor the wash cycle, and be alerted when the wash cycle had completed. The app lets you set up a schedule to start the wash in the wee hours so that the clothes are ready to dry by morning. You can also access dedicated wash cycles for sarees, innerwear and sportswear, apart from the usual functions for delicate clothes, jeans, bedding, and cotton clothing which are available on the touch panel.
For most washes with the regular assortment of daily clothes, I often found myself outsourcing the decision to the AI One-Touch button, which, when held for 3 seconds, automatically started a wash cycle with the right wash program, temperature and duration, based on fabric type, load and dirt levels. It’s a bit like Google Maps: you specify where you want to reach, and the system figures out the best route.
Along the way, the F11 even handles stains for milk, coffee, oil, blood, mud and sweat, adjusting the detergent levels and directly spraying the concentrated essence onto the fabric to eliminate the guesswork one needs to do on most other washing machines. So, while the F11 has the provision to use powder detergents, I’ve preferred to top up the liquid detergent dispenser and let the smart dosing system take care of the rest.
Yet, the feature I was most skeptical about was the headlining and somewhat buzzword heavy “Ultra Fresh Air Technology”, which claimed to tackle one of the biggest problems in front load machines, particularly if you run them overnight—that odour of damp clothes that have been sitting inside for far too long after a wash.
The approach is ingenious. The washing machine circulates air inside the drum every 2 minutes for up to 12 hours, preventing the moisture and bacteria buildup that leads to odour. After having used it across several cycles, this is precisely the kind of feature that sounds unnecessary until you have it. No more airing out the clothes to get rid of the smell, or worse still, running a rewash.
Powering it all is a five-star rated direct drive motor that rotates the 525mm diameter drum with up to 12kg loads, yielding noticeably dryer clothes compared to my older machine while maintaining reduced vibration and minimal noise levels (under 75db while rinsing). Clearly, I haven’t had enough time to see how gracefully the touch controls and software-driven automation will age over the next five to seven years, but the initial offering feels well thought through.
Just remember, this isn’t trying to be a value champion, and there are cheaper and simpler options available. With the F11, Haier seems to understand that premium appliance buyers prioritize reduced friction as much as raw cleaning performance. Using a healthy dose of AI/intelligent automation to eliminate those little annoyances the F11 succeeds in delivering a solid, premium washing experience.
Tushar Kanwar is a tech columnist and commentator, and tweets @2shar.