Haier Kinouchi: AC remotes are unreliable. Can a smart AC be the answer?
SummaryWith AI smarts, fast cooling, and energy efficiency, this AC aims to compete with bigger brands. Can it?
Air-conditioners are not easily reviewable, much as we depend on them during our gruelling summer months. As a consumer, you buy an AC, turn it on, find a setting/temperature that is comfortable for you, and that’s it. But new-age ACs, like the Haier Kinouchi, go beyond that. They are AI-first ACs and have a nifty smartphone app (works on both Android and iOS), several smart features, and maximum efficiency.
The Haier Kinouchi is a 1.6-ton 5-star split AC with AI smarts behind it. Priced at ₹49,990, this sleek-looking AC with a ‘Kinouchi finish’ (essentially, a design element) and high-tech features is looking to compete with companies like Daikin, Panasonic, Mitsubishi and O General, which all have smart ACs in a similar price-range. This one is available in three colourways: Black, Morning Mist and Moonstone Grey, all sleek and modern-looking that will fit the aesthetics of your room.