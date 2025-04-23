Build and design

All split ACs are similarly designed these days. The difference is that they come in colours beyond the standard white, which many consider boring. The Haier Kinouchi AC I got for review was in the Morning Mist colourway, which blended well with my room’s aesthetics. The overall look is clean and modern. An LED display on the right side (which can be turned off) shows the temperature. Although the outdoor unit is rarely seen by consumers (who really inspects/looks at the AC unit on the exterior of their house?), the grill design and Haier logo are elegant. It features a plastic outlet grill and aluminium fins. Using 100% groover copper piping increases the heat exchange efficiency, offering better cooling performance.