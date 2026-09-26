Haleon India CEO Kedar Lele on his unique career and leadership style of putting people first

A unique career

Lele says he first came up with the idea of hosting candid employee chitchats six years ago, when he worked at FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). “All of us had emotional scars of the pandemic,” he says. “But we learned how to be personal despite not being in the same room. During those days, I used to do one video call with my team every week because everyone was at their homes but the sales team was still working, the factories were still churning out products. That time showed me that communication is what binds people together.”