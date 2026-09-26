Haleon India CEO Kedar Lele on his unique career and leadership style of putting people first

Once a month, the more than 1,650 employees of Haleon across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh receive a calendar notification asking them to join an online chat with their CEO and president, Indian subcontinent, Kedar Lele. Attendance isn’t compulsory, and no one in the British consumer healthcare company is expected to get sales figures or a deck ready for presentation. These sessions, called “Kandid with Kedar”, are meant to be informal chitchats. In one of them, his team says, he spent time talking to his sales team with a white gamcha (cotton cloth) tied around his head to demonstrate how to protect oneself from the sun in the field.
Once a month, the more than 1,650 employees of Haleon across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh receive a calendar notification asking them to join an online chat with their CEO and president, Indian subcontinent, Kedar Lele. Attendance isn’t compulsory, and no one in the British consumer healthcare company is expected to get sales figures or a deck ready for presentation. These sessions, called “Kandid with Kedar”, are meant to be informal chitchats. In one of them, his team says, he spent time talking to his sales team with a white gamcha (cotton cloth) tied around his head to demonstrate how to protect oneself from the sun in the field.
Headquartered in the UK, Haleon is the successor to GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer business, much of which was sold to Unilever in 2018. Today, Haleon manufactures and distributes a range of household staple brands, including antacid Eno, toothpaste Sensodyne and pain-relief balm Iodex. The India arm reported annual revenue of over ₹3,300 crore in FY25. Profits after tax stood at just under ₹650 crore, a 35% jump year-on-year.
Headquartered in the UK, Haleon is the successor to GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer business, much of which was sold to Unilever in 2018. Today, Haleon manufactures and distributes a range of household staple brands, including antacid Eno, toothpaste Sensodyne and pain-relief balm Iodex. The India arm reported annual revenue of over ₹3,300 crore in FY25. Profits after tax stood at just under ₹650 crore, a 35% jump year-on-year.
Lele, who turns 51 this month, joined Haleon earlier this year. While the India arm is headquartered in Gurugram, he works from the Mumbai regional office. We are meeting in a conference room on the 48th floor of a spanking new Oberoi high-rise, a quiet set of offices with a few people going about their work as the Malad creek and mangroves stretch into the Arabian Sea behind them.
A unique career
Lele says he first came up with the idea of hosting candid employee chitchats six years ago, when he worked at FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). “All of us had emotional scars of the pandemic,” he says. “But we learned how to be personal despite not being in the same room. During those days, I used to do one video call with my team every week because everyone was at their homes but the sales team was still working, the factories were still churning out products. That time showed me that communication is what binds people together.”
He kept at it in Haleon, initially facing sceptical and nervous colleagues who weren’t sure if they should start narrating personal anecdotes in the office, much less with their top boss listening. “I strongly believe that storytelling has a huge role to play in building character. It gives meaning to conversations, and it connects us to our purpose.”
Lele’s point of view is unusual for a chief executive, but then he has also had an unusual career trajectory. His nearly three decade career spans sales and marketing roles in major consumer companies, including two decades at Unilever and a more recent stint as CEO of oil company Castrol India. Lele calls his career “the road less travelled”, invoking the classic lines of the poet Robert Frost. “When I look back, I sometimes have to pinch myself and see, has this really happened? Because it shouldn’t have happened.”
Although Lele got his MBA from the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad in 2004, his first postgraduate degree was in advertising and brand management from MICA Ahmedabad. Shortly after, he started his career as an ad executive at Mudra Communications in Bengaluru in the late 1990s. Then, he attempted to launch an adtech startup right at the cusp of the dotcom bust.
Needless to say, that failed, and Lele found himself in telecom sales with electronics company BPL for a short stint before switching to brand management with jobs portal Monster.com in 2001 right as online classifieds, including jobs listings, were aggressively moving online.
Lele says these early experiences helped shape his career, and pushed him to make challenging choices. “There have been lots of transformations in India over the last 20 years and I was lucky to have the front seat to some of them,” he says. “Advertising was taking shape and the communications industry was growing and I had just joined it. Digital was coming in and transformation was taking place and I was there in Monster.” And when the rise of modern trade, and later e-commerce, changed the business of selling consumer packaged goods, Lele was at Hindustan Unilever, heading these channels as vice-president, starting 2014.
Against the grain
As much as he’s known for being candid, Lele is also known for taking decisions against the grain. For one, Lele was never planning to be in a corporate role. He always planned to be a bureaucrat, just like his father, as he moved across the country, largely attending Hindi medium schools. An NCC cadet, Lele abandoned an engineering degree to study for UPSC exams. He was soon disillusioned with the complexities of navigating Indian bureaucracy, where getting the job done is often secondary to managing power structures.
“I started realising that the design behind his (father’s) frequent transfer had nothing to do with his job, but everything to do with how he lived his life,” Lele says. “Which was a life of integrity, and calling a spade a spade. I realised in college... I didn’t want a career full of frustration.” He ended up in advertising instead.
Many years later, in 2017, he was offered a chance to move to Unilever’s global headquarters in London and run the global e-commerce team. At the time, he was a vice-president in HUL, leading the company’s e-commerce, modern trade, and other sales channels. Instead, he opted to move to Dhaka and run Unilever’s Bangladesh unit, first as chief operating officer and later as chairman and MD. He spent four years there.
“I chose not to do it,” he says, referring to the proposed move to London. “And I was asked, ‘who does that? You should be going to London.’ But I always felt I would be better as a conductor of the orchestra and a symphony maker, rather than playing an instrument or being a functional leader.” He spent four years in Bangladesh, and also learnt the language during that time.
His next counter-intuitive move was leaving Unilever in 2024 to join Castrol’s India unit as MD, India, and vice-president, South Asia. Castrol, a household name in engine oils, was a complete departure from years of selling soaps, shampoos, and ice creams. “I went to Castrol because I felt that there was a huge consumer business that Castrol had in terms of recognition,” Lele says. But, the stint lasted only a year and a few months, and Lele quit late last year, planning to take a sabbatical. Instead, he landed at Haleon, which is where he says the first decision he made was walking the talk.
The way forward
How should the CEO of a consumer healthcare company look and carry himself? He refers to a famous story of a businessman whose investor, remarking on his fitness, had said he could not trust a man who wouldn’t take care of himself with his money.
“If I was going to stand up as the CEO of a company which is about health, would you be able to look at me and say, ‘I think he must be looking after himself’? So, I had four months before I joined the company, and I dropped my weight to 89kg from over 100kg. I started sleeping better. My average sleep used to be between 5.5-6 hours. I now sleep a compulsory 7 hours. I do yoga every day without fail. For those 45 minutes, I also do my meditation every day. That has made a huge difference.”
Lele’s next challenge is transforming the company while the lines blur in the consumer goods industry between classic FMCG and pharmaceutical companies, both attempting to woo premium Indian customers with food, beverages, personal care goods, and supplements that promise better health and wellbeing.
FMCG firms are taking their skincare goods from kirana stores to chemists and dermatologists’ offices, while pharma companies are leaning on their medical R&D to make more over-the-counter products that can leave doctors’ offices and medical stores to be sold in kirana stores and quick commerce too.
Lele’s challenge, and that of Haleon, is to walk the tightrope between the classic sales and marketing playbooks of FMCG and pharmaceutical companies. That is where his experience of juggling sales and marketing roles at HUL comes in handy.
Since taking over, Lele has been attempting to make Haleon’s premium toothpaste brand Sensodyne more accessible. This year, the company launched ₹20 toothpaste sachets only in kirana shops to get price-sensitive consumers to try out the product.
Lele says keeping the consumer at the centre is crucial to any business. He draws on three things when building a business: “intense” focus on the consumer, balancing premium and mass-consumers, and combining great intent with great execution. Most importantly, he says, one must bring purpose to the job.
“Great purpose and great intent cannot be realised without great execution. Execution can sometimes be boringly predictable, but boring predictability is sometimes really beautiful.”
Much of Lele’s life has involved treading between opposites and it’s been a delicate balance to retain his candid nature while being an effective corporate leader. That was a journey, too. “Some of the initial feedback I got (in corporate leadership settings) was that it seems ‘you are running a popularity contest. You want to be nice to everyone’,” he says.
Lele worked with an executive coach, which helped him understand how to address his tendency to want to be liked while handling senior corporate roles. “He (the coach) helped me discover that because I was changing schools so often, I was changing locations every few years, that I had the need to get accepted,” he says. “You go to a new place, nobody wants you in the group, right? You will find some similarity. You will crack a joke and build that connect.”
Eventually, he leaned into a version of leadership where he could balance taking charge with the transparency that someone at the top needs to set as an example. “The culture of an organisation gets set from the top,” he says. “When you are transparent you also show your own shortcomings and that you are vulnerable. It is a good idea not to be a superman.”