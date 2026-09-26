Haleon India CEO Kedar Lele on his unique career and leadership style of putting people first

Once a month, the more than 1,650 employees of Haleon across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh receive a calendar notification asking them to join an online chat with their CEO and president, Indian subcontinent, Kedar Lele. Attendance isn’t compulsory, and no one in the British consumer healthcare company is expected to get sales figures or a deck ready for presentation. These sessions, called “Kandid with Kedar”, are meant to be informal chitchats. In one of them, his team says, he spent time talking to his sales team with a white gamcha (cotton cloth) tied around his head to demonstrate how to protect oneself from the sun in the field.