It’s no joke that Delhi summers are brutal. But Jaipur, Chennai, Mumbai and other cities across the world are comparable, if not worse, when it comes to dry heat and humidity. It’s 2026, and having a handheld fan in your bag at all times is no longer a luxury. I went to Jaipur in mid-July, and over the course of my two days there, I realised just how handy they were. A lot more people were carrying them around than I’ve ever seen before in India. Mind you, handheld fans come in all prices these days, so there is something for everyone.
5 great handheld fans that will help you beat the heat and humidity of the Indian summer
SummaryHandheld fans have come a long way in the past few years, with better designs, better cooling and ease of use and charging. Here are five excellent fans tested by Lounge
It’s no joke that Delhi summers are brutal. But Jaipur, Chennai, Mumbai and other cities across the world are comparable, if not worse, when it comes to dry heat and humidity. It’s 2026, and having a handheld fan in your bag at all times is no longer a luxury. I went to Jaipur in mid-July, and over the course of my two days there, I realised just how handy they were. A lot more people were carrying them around than I’ve ever seen before in India. Mind you, handheld fans come in all prices these days, so there is something for everyone.
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