5 great handheld fans that will help you beat the heat and humidity of the Indian summer

It’s no joke that Delhi summers are brutal. But Jaipur, Chennai, Mumbai and other cities across the world are comparable, if not worse, when it comes to dry heat and humidity. It’s 2026, and having a handheld fan in your bag at all times is no longer a luxury. I went to Jaipur in mid-July, and over the course of my two days there, I realised just how handy they were. A lot more people were carrying them around than I’ve ever seen before in India. Mind you, handheld fans come in all prices these days, so there is something for everyone.
It’s no joke that Delhi summers are brutal. But Jaipur, Chennai, Mumbai and other cities across the world are comparable, if not worse, when it comes to dry heat and humidity. It’s 2026, and having a handheld fan in your bag at all times is no longer a luxury. I went to Jaipur in mid-July, and over the course of my two days there, I realised just how handy they were. A lot more people were carrying them around than I’ve ever seen before in India. Mind you, handheld fans come in all prices these days, so there is something for everyone.
These handheld fans not only keep you cool but can also be a fashion accessory—the attendees at the recent Paris Couture Week were distributed brand-approved mini electric fans to keep everyone ‘cool’. After testing a bunch of them in Jaipur and Delhi, here are five handheld fans—a mix of Indian and foreign brands—that I found truly useful
Nuuk BFF
Using the Nuuk BFF is quite easy. There’s a ridged dial on the side of the handle. A double-click turns it on, while a single-click turns it off. You can rotate the dial to go through the ‘100’ speed settings. If you long-press the dial, you enter ‘cooling’ mode. The tiny display shows the speed and the battery percentage. It’s quite compact, and you can just throw it into your backpack without worrying about the weight.
At speed 20, the fan is quiet but almost unusable. At 50, you can hear a whir, but nothing too loud. At 65, which I found the sweet spot, it works well without being too loud. The BLDC motor runs at 13,000RPM when kicked up to the 100 speed setting. It gets loud, and your neighbours will definitely notice. Charging is slow over USB-C as the 3,600mAh cell takes over three hours to juice up fully.
The IceTouch (long press of the dial) drops the surface temperatures of the fan to around 5 degrees Celsius. You then press this against your face or neck, and the air is much cooler. Keep in mind though that this setting kills the battery rapidly. ₹2,299. Available at NUUK website and Amazon & Flipkart e-commerce websites.
Tempt ICY
The Tempt ICY handheld fan comes with four levels of airflow, a cooling plate (similar to the Nuuk BFF), and is very compact and portable. There’s a bundled lanyard and a tiny LED display for battery percentage, fan speed, and whether the cooling plate is on. There’s a single button for turning the fan on and cycling through the different fan speed levels.
With a 4,000mAh battery, the handheld fan can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. Charging, though, is slow, as it takes over three hours to get to 100 percent. It’s small, compact, doesn’t get too loud, and can be used whether you’re inside a stuffy bus or walking outside on a hot day.
₹1,999. Available at TemptIndia website and multiple e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.
Bearwind Handheld Turbo Fan
The Bearwind Portable Handheld Turbo Fan is a wearable, thanks to a neck lanyard, and extremely lightweight. It has 5 adjustable speeds, up to 12 hours of cooling and can be fully charged in just under three hours. It never gets too loud.
What sets this portable fan apart is the 3-in-1 design. Thanks to the 180 degree foldable design, you can use this as a handheld fan, a desk fan, or even a neck fan. I mostly used it as a neck fan, and I was grateful to be hands-free during my long walks in Jaipur. The only downside is that this one seems a little flimsy in terms of build quality. It did take one or two knocks though without any damage. From ₹4,600-4,900. Available at Amazon and offline import stores.
Aecooly
Aecooly prides itself on design, and has become my absolute favourite brand for handheld fans over the past two weeks. Several of its products have won the prestigious Red Dot design award.
The Aero Series, and specifically the Aero Ultra, is a top-tier value-for-money handheld fan. It has a novel R-shaped (for airflow optimisation), great design and is compact and lightweight. It comes with a turbo mode that has a maximum wind speed of 10m/s. Trust me, it may be slightly loud, but it makes a huge difference on the most humid of days. It comes in Gold, Pink, Black or Blue colours and has a round LED display.
The Portable Handheld Fan Air Gimbal Pro has a 220-degree single-axis tilt mechanism and can rotate and aim the airflow in any direction you want, without changing the way you hold it. Again, this one can work in three different ways: handheld, neck, or standing upright on a desk, and weighs just 150 grams. One bonus feature is the travel lock that prevents the fan from accidentally turning on inside a bag. This one has 5 speed levels and a 15,000rpm brushless motor. With a 3,500mAh battery, this one can run for 15 hours on a single charge. There’s a 4,500mAh variant as well. Finally, there’s the Cold Air Ultra, their flagship cooling device, though it isn’t yet available in India.
Aecooly Aero Ultra, ₹3,190; Aecooly Portable Handheld Fan Air Gimbal Pro, ₹1,879. Available at the Aecooly website, Amazon and offline import stores.
JisuLife
The JISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan Ultra2 is another top-tier handheld fan that doesn’t come cheap. It has four times the power of traditional fans, a 100-speed control and 25 hours (on a 9,000mAh battery) of battery life. It’s louder than the competition, especially at full volume, but the instant relief it gives makes the noise worth it. Even at lower speed levels, it still provides a good amount of cooling. It charges fast as well, in about two and a half hours. It’s a tad bit heavier at 285 grams, but you don’t feel it when using it.
The big bonus here is the built-in emergency light, which offers three brightness levels plus a strobe mode for signalling. There’s an adapter for inflating air cushions, one for dust cleaning, and you can even use it to stoke a campfire. Approximately ₹7,799. Available at Amazon and several offline stores.
Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based writer. He posts @IMSahilBhalla.