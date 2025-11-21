Across generations, handheld gaming consoles keep us playing

The Game & Watch was not the first handheld. The space was pioneered with devices like Mattel’s Auto Race and Milton Bradley’s Microvision. But Nintendo doubled down on the success of the Game & Watch with the Game Boy and the DS, being challenged along the way by devices like the SEGA Game Gear and the Atari Lynx. However, the simplicity, affordability and the vast library of titles made Nintendo’s offerings a more appealing option for consumers. So for a while in the early 2000s, Nintendo was pretty much the only option. Well, that was until another Japanese juggernaut decided to venture into the handheld space. Sony entered the handheld space in 2004 with the Sony PlayStation Portable (PSP), which offered better hardware as well as an analogue stick for improved controls. However, Nintendo countered that with intuitive touch controls as well as a strong library of games. Over the next decade or so, both companies would launch various iterations of their handheld in order to stay relevant. During that time however, a new device would start competing for the space in our pockets.