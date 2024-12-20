Harsh Jain of Dream Sports: Living the fantasy
SummaryThe co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports talks about the correlation between academic mediocrity and success, setting the culture at the organisation, and the boom in fantasy sports in India
A common trait among many successful entrepreneurs, says Harsh Jain quoting a study, is that they were average academic students.
“When you’re an entrepreneur, you can do your market sizing, research, etc. and yet, it (the venture) may not survive. The only thing that I can guarantee you is failure. They (the entrepreneurs) learnt how to deal with failure early. You have to just keep evolving and pivoting."
Jain, 38, the co-founder and CEO of sports tech company Dream Sports, which includes the fantasy sports platform Dream11, admits to being a terrible student in school. This only provides ballast to his theory about successful founders: Dream Sports was last valued at $8 billion in 2021, having come a long way from what began as a failed start-up.