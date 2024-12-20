Harsh Jain of Dream Sports: Living the fantasy

In 2013, the founders sold Red Digital to digital agency Gozoop for $800,000, put the money back into Dream11 with the conviction that they would build a fantasy sports platform without other riffraff. Between 2012-14, Jain was also pursuing a master’s of business administration degree from Columbia Business School, so he considered raising money from the US. “For all the pros of being born with a silver spoon and not having to worry about basic needs, the one thing that went against me is that every venture capitalist looks at a rich boy and is obviously going to wonder if tomorrow I’d wake up and go run to some other thing. They also want to see commitment—that’s hard to show in a Series A."