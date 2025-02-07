Harshil Mathur of Razorpay is all about sharp edges
SummaryRazorpay co-founder and CEO Harshil Mathur talks about the company’s 10-year journey, the upcoming IPO and buying his first suit at the advice of Sam Altman
“In the startup journey, you are always on a fast moving treadmill and just trying to keep up. So it’s very hard to remember how long it has been—you’re moving from challenge to challenge, issue to issue, problem to problem… solving it, moving on, growing. So when we realised it has been 10 years, it came as a bit of a surprise, ‘Hey, has it really been that long?’" says Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder at Razorpay, widely considered India’s top online payment gateway, a digital service that lets businesses accept and process payments online, acting as a secure link between the buyer and the seller’s banks. Founded in 2014, Razorpay is so widely used and so intricately involved in India’s e-commerce and payment ecosystem that you might be mistaken for believing it has always existed, but it’s journey started only a decade ago.
For Mathur, 33, looking back at this journey is a bit like watching a time-lapse video—everything moving at a crazy speed, the shifting so subtle that you don’t notice when everything is different. It is reflected in the way he talks—at a rapid clip, his words tripping over each other. It made transcribing this interview hard, but listening to it, you get the sense of a fiercely motivated team that refuses to slow down—even when Indian banks and regulators force them to, as has happened a few times with Razorpay.