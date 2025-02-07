Harshil Mathur of Razorpay is all about sharp edges

At the moment, the company is in the process of “reverse flipping"—relocating its headquarters from the US to India, a complex manoeuvre involving potentially large tax implications, approvals from RBI and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and US regulators. This is all by way of heading towards an IPO. “We are still waiting for the approvals to happen so it should take anywhere between three-six months from now. After we flip, we need at least six-eight quarters of clean financials before we go public, so I’d say that we are at least two years from an IPO," says Mathur. With nearly a 5x increase in its net profit to ₹34 crore in the last financial year, the company also has plans to launch operations in Singapore and other South-East Asian markets. It already has an international presence with operations in UAE and Malaysia. It expects each vertical—offline and neo-banking businesses—to break-even and eventually become profitable by FY26 before it lists in the bourses; the core online payments business is already profitable.