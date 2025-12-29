Mastery is built on both skill and integrity, says Hazoorilal’s Ramesh Narang

The first month at the office was a frustrating period for Ramesh Narang. Though he arrived with fresh ideas, he found himself navigating between an older, disorganised staff and a new team that still needed training.

“It felt like standing with one hand extended towards the past and the other towards the future, trying to bring both worlds into harmony,” says Delhi-based Narang, 60, Director, Hazoorilal Legacy.

Until then, the jewellery business had been single-handedly run by his father. As the eldest son, Narang knew he would step into his shoes one day and spent long afternoons at the shop and factory, soaking in the craft and the finer nuances of the trade.

His first brush with the business in 1987 made him realise that it was steeped in tradition but lacked structure. Narang made the most of his lifelong love for design, and a Master in Business Administration and Gemology studies to take the family legacy forward.

Ramesh Narang

“I was stepping into a world that my father had mastered, but I brought something different—an education in Gemology and a deep love for art and design. I had the best of both worlds—time-tested tricks of the trade from my father and scientific precision and insight from my studies. Together, they became the foundation of a new vision for the business,” he says.

Narang talks to Lounge about mentorship and why he enjoys reading sacred texts.

Who would you consider as your mentor? I’ve been fortunate to have three guiding lights in my life. My mother instilled in me humility and a deep reverence for God. My father not only shared the secrets of the trade, but also shaped the moral compass I live by. And my Gemology instructor, AK Jain, introduced me to the discipline and ethical rigour of the craft, teaching me that mastery is built on both skill and integrity. Together, these three mentors have shaped the person and professional I am today.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? I believe my colleagues are like sponges, absorbing and reflecting the qualities, values and wisdom of the mentor who guides them.

What’s your morning schedule like? My mornings begin in quiet reflection, with meditation and prayers setting the tone for the day. Slowly, the calm gives way to energy and the day unfolds, gradually filling up with work and purpose.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? Success is built on a foundation of hard work, unwavering focus, discipline and time-bound execution. Equally important is following standard operating procedures. These principles have guided every step of my journey.

What’s one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? Despite its challenges, the pandemic gave us a rare pause. Our entire family would come together, turning our living room into a strategy hub, analysing every corner of the business, spotting flaws and crafting plans to move forward.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? I have explored the sacred texts of nearly every major religion, finding profound insights and unique solutions to life’s questions. Each book offers a perspective that resonates in its own way, enriching my understanding of the world. Alongside this spiritual exploration, I also indulge my curiosity in management books whenever I can. They spark fresh ideas, new strategies and a burst of inspiration that keeps me energised and thinking forward.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? Music has a way of healing my mind and soothing the spirit. I find joy in every genre - from timeless Bollywood classics and soulful ghazals to vibrant pop and trance. I find tranquility in music.

