From data to diagnosis: With so much health and fitness data, when should you see a doctor?

Bhargava says that if an app highlights a metric that indicates a health problem, then it should prompt further medical evaluation. “It should not be a reason to conclude that there’s a medical condition. Sometimes ECG recorded on the smartwatch during an episode of palpitation may be the first clue to the presence of a heart rhythm disorder and provides useful diagnostic data,” he says. “Dips in HRV or elevated RHR before you feel sick is an actual physiological phenomenon. Your body’s autonomic nervous system often reacts before symptoms show up,” says Makhija.