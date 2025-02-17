The head of POCO India tells you how to create your own opportunities

There are times when Himanshu Tandon finds himself to be the youngest in a room of senior, more experienced colleagues. He considers it to be a privilege and a responsibility.

“Leadership isn’t defined by age or experience alone. It’s about the value you bring to the table. I try to strike a balance between respecting the insights of others while staying true to my convictions. Over time, this mutual respect has fostered trust, making it easier to contribute meaningfully to discussions," says Bengaluru-based Tandon, 35, Country Head, POCO India.

Curiosity and the desire to explore how things work drove him towards a Bachelor of Technology from Jamia Millia Islamia. But joining the smartphone industry is what he calls a game changer for himself.

“As a student, I became interested in how technology could actually impact everyday lives. The smartphone world is thrilling since it evolves rapidly and impacts millions. Today, I’m proud to make cutting-edge technology accessible while setting new benchmarks in the industry," he says.

Over the years, the brand has made a direct connection with Gen Z, their target audience today. “Our focus on Gen Z isn’t just a marketing strategy - it’s core to our identity. This generation is incredibly discerning about technology. They know what they want and are not afraid to challenge conventional choices. We resonate with this mindset through our approach of delivering higher performance products at disruptive price points," he says.

Tandon tells Lounge about what he's learned from Ratan Tata and why he believes in the work-life balance.

Who do you consider your mentor?

I had the privilege of having a brief meeting with the late Ratan Tata, an icon in the Indian corporate world. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have met him. His journey has been a source of inspiration for so many and despite his immense success, he remained deeply humble. I aspire to embody the same humility and passion in my own work and life.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

Ratan Tata has inspired countless individuals with his remarkable journey, always emphasising the importance of creating opportunities rather than waiting for them. I have followed this philosophy and with POCO, we strive to not only stand out in a competitive market, but also build its own strong brand loyalty among consumers.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

To be a mentor is to empower others to realise their full potential and offer them the guidance they require to reach it. It’s about creating an environment where colleagues feel supported, valued and encouraged to take on challenges. I believe in leading by example, sharing insights from my own experiences and offering constructive feedback to help my team grow. At POCO, I focus on building open communication channels, encouraging innovation and guiding my colleagues to develop skills that not only benefit them professionally, but also contribute to our collective success as a team.

What’s your morning schedule like?

I am generally a morning person who believes in making the most of the early hours to tackle priorities with focus and clarity. Starting my day early helps me create a productive routine and strike a balance between work and personal life. While mornings are for high-energy tasks, I make it a point to unwind and recharge later in the day, ensuring I maintain a balanced lifestyle.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

Maintaining a work-life balance is key to staying productive and fulfilled, both professionally and personally. I prioritise starting my day with a clear plan, tackling the most important tasks when my energy and focus are at peak. This approach allows me to ensure I am productive early on and create space to unwind later. I also believe in setting boundaries and dedicating quality time. Regular breaks and staying organised help me recharge and stay efficient, so I am able to put my best foot forward at both work and with family.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic?

One key takeaway for me has been embracing structured flexibility, especially during a time when it was easy to lose balance. Working remotely offered flexibility, so I made it a habit to set clear priorities each morning and incorporate regular breaks to avoid slumps. Frequent virtual check-ins with my team also became crucial for collaboration. This balance has helped me stay productive while avoiding burnout.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship or growth?

I highly recommend Tony Dungy's The Mentor Leader. It’s a powerful book about leading with humility and prioritising the growth of others. It also aligns with my belief in empowering teams and fostering leadership through support rather than authority.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies?

I enjoy staying updated on the latest news across different sectors and following the stock market. I also like to ideate as it keeps my mind sharp and I often conceptualise strategies for POCO. Apart from these, I love watching sports and catching up on good TV shows. I’m also always on the lookout for great coffee, and visiting cafes is a great way for me to recharge.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.

