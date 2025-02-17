The head of POCO India tells you how to create your own opportunities
SummaryPOCO India’s Himanshu Tandon on often being the youngest in the room, and his learnings from Ratan Tata
There are times when Himanshu Tandon finds himself to be the youngest in a room of senior, more experienced colleagues. He considers it to be a privilege and a responsibility.
“Leadership isn’t defined by age or experience alone. It’s about the value you bring to the table. I try to strike a balance between respecting the insights of others while staying true to my convictions. Over time, this mutual respect has fostered trust, making it easier to contribute meaningfully to discussions," says Bengaluru-based Tandon, 35, Country Head, POCO India.