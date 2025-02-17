The head of POCO India tells you how to create your own opportunities

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

To be a mentor is to empower others to realise their full potential and offer them the guidance they require to reach it. It’s about creating an environment where colleagues feel supported, valued and encouraged to take on challenges. I believe in leading by example, sharing insights from my own experiences and offering constructive feedback to help my team grow. At POCO, I focus on building open communication channels, encouraging innovation and guiding my colleagues to develop skills that not only benefit them professionally, but also contribute to our collective success as a team.