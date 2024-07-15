Hitachi Energy's N. Venu on how golf teaches patience and strategic thinking

Growing up, N. Venu used to often tinker with household gadgets to understand how they worked. This curiosity, alongside the hunger for learning, led him to eventually study electrical engineering at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I witnessed the impact of electrical infrastructure and how it improved the quality of life in my hometown of Peddapalli. This inspired me to contribute to the field and make a difference on a larger scale," says Venu, 59, chief executive and managing director (India and South Asia), Hitachi Energy.

Also read: Preeti Bajaj on the three Ps that make work-life balance easier Bengaluru-based Venu has spent close to three decades at the organisation, understanding the trends of the energy sector and tackling the many challenges that it faces. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with Lounge, he talks about mentorship and his learnings from the golf course. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider your mentor? In the formative years, my mother had a lasting impression—how she managed all the domestic chores and still found time for me is still a mystery. Her dedication and discipline have always amazed me. On the professional front, it would be my present boss, Claudio Facchin. His guidance has been instrumental in navigating complex projects and leadership challenges.

What does being a mentor mean to you? Being a mentor is about more than just imparting knowledge. It’s about guiding, supporting and encouraging colleagues to reach their full potential. Mentorship revolves around providing constructive feedback, sharing my own experiences and creating opportunities for others to grow. It’s about fostering an environment where everyone feels valued, heard and empowered to contribute their unique ideas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some of the productivity principles that you follow? Setting clear vision and goals is foundational to my approach, both professionally and personally. By defining clear objectives, I can align my efforts and that of the team towards achieving meaningful outcomes. Prioritising tasks ensures that I focus on what matters most, optimising my time and energy effectively.

How do you unwind? Golf. It teaches valuable lessons in patience, strategic thinking and the importance of precision. It requires careful planning, execution and adaptability to varying conditions—skills that translate seamlessly into leadership and decision-making in business. It’s a sport where camaraderie and networking thrive.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders and creative individuals discuss their mentors and their work ethics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shail Desai is a Mumbai-based freelance writer.

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com

