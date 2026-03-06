Which home projector should you choose for your watch parties?

It’s that time of year again. Awards season is in full swing—from the BAFTAs and Grammys to the Golden Globes and Oscars—and cricket fever refuses to cool off, thanks to the T20 World Cup and the IPL. If you’re already planning your next movie marathon or match night with friends, chances are you’ve also realised that stepping out isn’t always practical. Distance, traffic, cost — take your pick. So why not bring the big screen home?

Advertisement

A projector transforms any blank wall into a 100-inch-plus canvas. Yes, high-end OLED and Mini-LED televisions offer superior picture fidelity, but nothing quite matches the cinematic scale of a projector. Add streaming apps, gaming consoles and a bowl of homemade (or Zomato-powered) snacks, and you have yourself an evening sorted.

Here’s a curated list of some of the best projectors currently available, divided by budget. Most of these have been personally tested, and each serves a slightly different audience.

High-end projectors Xgimi Horizon 20 Max

Even in brightly lit rooms, it holds its own

If brightness has historically been a projector’s Achilles’ heel, the Xgimi Horizon 20 Max changes the narrative. Powered by a triple-laser light engine, it delivers a staggering 5700 ISO lumens of peak brightness and can project up to a 300-inch 4K image.

Advertisement

Even in brightly lit rooms, it holds its own — sharp, vibrant and punchy. Support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced adds to its cinema credentials, while gamers benefit from ultra-low 1ms input lag and 240Hz motion handling.

Running on Google TV and paired with 2x12W Harman/Kardon speakers, the Horizon 20 Max aims to replace your television entirely. It’s compact for its class and surprisingly portable.

Price: ₹2,79,999 (Amazon)

BenQ X500i Short-throw projectors offer flexibility, and the BenQ X500i is among the best in this category. Sitting roughly five feet from the wall, it can still throw a 100-inch image.

It features a four-LED light engine, 4K resolution, Android TV built-in and 2200 ISO lumens of brightness. The standout metric here is its 600,000:1 contrast ratio — translating into deeper blacks, richer colours and more cinematic depth.

Advertisement

With 1.2x optical zoom and strong gaming credentials, it’s a versatile performer for both movies and consoles.

Price: ₹1,74,990 (Amazon)

BenQ W4100i

The BenQ W4100i

Designed for more permanent home theatre setups, the BenQ W4100i is a premium DLP projector that prioritises colour accuracy and installation flexibility. It offers vertical and horizontal lens shift, 1.3x zoom and 3,200 lumens of brightness.

Advertisement

Unlike others on this list, it relies on external audio — the single 5W speaker is merely functional—making it better suited for those with dedicated sound systems. The remote is backlit, ports are plentiful and it ships with an Android TV dongle.

It’s an enthusiast’s projector, best mounted and carefully positioned.

Price: ₹2,90,800 (discounted)

Mid-range projectors Samsung The Freestyle+

With the Samsung Freestyle+, the appeal is portability and ease

Samsung’s updated portable projector builds on the original Freestyle, adding AI-powered screen optimisation and significantly improved brightness — now rated at 430 ISO lumens.

Advertisement

The appeal here is portability and ease. Boot-up is quick, auto-calibration is smart, and the compact cylindrical design makes it easy to move from one room (or one friend’s house) to another. With pricing expected under ₹1,00,000, it could hit a sweet spot when it launches in the coming months.

Epson EH-TW750 For those who prioritise brightness, the Epson EH-TW750 offers 3,400 lumens and a 16,000:1 contrast ratio in a Full HD 1080p package. It supports a 300-inch display and features keystone correction for easy setup.

Connectivity includes dual HDMI ports and wireless casting via Miracast. At 2.8kg, it’s lightweight enough for flexible placement. While the in-built speakers disappoint, picture performance for movies and casual gaming is solid for the price.

Advertisement

Price: ₹77,990

Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air

The Nebula Mars 3 Air refines Anker’s portable projector lineup.

Not officially available in India, but worth importing for enthusiasts, the Nebula Mars 3 Air refines Anker’s portable projector lineup. It offers 1080p resolution (a major upgrade over earlier 720p models), Google TV integration and improved image clarity.

Advertisement

Brightness tops out at 400 lumens, but portability and a built-in 2.5-hour battery make it ideal for flexible setups. If battery-powered projection is non-negotiable, this is among the better options.

Price: ~ ₹78,810 (imported)

Budget projectors

Lumio Arc 7

The Made in India Lumio Arc 7

In the affordable category, Lumio’s Arc 7 stands out. Priced at ₹31,990, it delivers a genuinely usable big-screen experience without the compromises that plague ultra-cheap projectors.

Advertisement

Weighing 2.4kg, it isn’t ultra-portable but can be moved room-to-room. It runs Google TV with official Netflix support—something many rivals lack—and offers good brightness, clean software and respectable built-in audio.

Made in India and thoughtfully designed, the Arc 7 makes big-screen entertainment accessible without demanding a complicated setup.

The ultra-budget alternatives If budgets dip below ₹15,000, brands like Portronics, Zebronics, Wzatco and EGate offer entry-level options. They will work for basic needs, but expectations should be tempered in terms of brightness, longevity and overall quality.

Models to consider include:

Portronics Beem 470 – ₹7,990

Zebronics PIXAPLAY 63 – ₹6,999

EGate Atom 4X+ – ₹10,999

Wzatco Yuva Go Pro – ₹11,980

The takeaway

A projector isn’t always about pure picture quality — televisions still win that battle. It’s about scale, flexibility and atmosphere. Whether you’re recreating a cinema night, hosting an IPL watch party or gaming on a 120-inch canvas, the right projector can elevate the experience.

Advertisement

The key is choosing wisely: brightness for living rooms, portability for spontaneity, contrast for movie buffs, and smart software for convenience.

Also Read | Apple AirTag 2nd gen: The case for upgrading your Bluetooth tracker