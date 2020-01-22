How a $40-mn NFL superstar became a killer

In June 2013, Aaron Hernandez, a New England Patriots player who had just signed a $40 million contract with one of the most successful football teams in the US, murdered Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional footballer. Lloyd was the boyfriend of Hernandez’s fiancée’s sister. Two years later, Hernandez, then 25, was convicted of murdering Lloyd and sentenced to life. In 2017, he committed suicide in his jail cell, five days after he was acquitted of a separate double homicide. Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez, the latest Netflix docu-series, follows this fall from grace. Using news and trial footage, interviews with former teammates and friends, the series delves into the factors that might have contributed to Hernandez’s behaviour—his troubled home life, the death of his domineering father, pressure to conceal his alleged homosexuality, and repeated head injuries. While the series doesn’t answer what really turned Hernandez from a star jock into a killer, it does offer a compelling look into his psyche.