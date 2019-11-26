It was in 1979 when George Lucas recruited Ed Catmull from the New York Institute of Technology to head Lucasfilm’s computer division, a group charged with developing state-of-the-art technology for the film industry. In 1986, Steve Jobs purchased the division from George Lucas and established the group as an independent company—Pixar. At that time, about 40 people were employed at the firm.

Soon, Pixar started a collaboration with Disney on CAPS—computer animation production system. John Lasseter’s official directorial debut, Luxo Jr., is completed soon after and wins an Oscar nomination for the best short film (animated).

This was just the beginning—Pixar went on to win 15 Oscars, nine golden Golden Globes and 11 Grammys. As a tribute, Pixar decided to use its “good luck charm", Luxo Jr., the hopping desk lamp, in its logo.

