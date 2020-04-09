How a school embraced e-learning in a day

When the Tamil Nadu government said all schools were to shut to contain covid-19, most teachers hadn’t finished final assessments. We decided to drop that, but for grades 10 and 12, classes were in full swing; we couldn’t cancel.

Unlike other professions, education has taken its time to embrace technology. Videos and e-learning modules are used, but virtual learning is different, particularly for those who have been teaching for over two decades. Some have lost touch with latest trends. We gathered the teachers in the computer lab to explain the basics of Zoom. But after the two-hour session, what we thought would be received as a great solution was met with complaints. Math teachers wanted to show derivations, physics teachers wanted to draw diagrams, and economics graphs.

The principal, 63 in years but young at heart, did not want to give up. She was enthusiastic about virtual lessons, where students could interact with the teacher, and urged me to conduct a session.

Invites for the meeting went out, and in 10 minutes, I saw smiling faces pop up on my screen, calling out, “Good morning, ma’am!" I’ve heard that greeting every day, in every class for a few years, but suddenly those words sounded so reassuring in the virtual world.

It took 20 minutes to settle them in, each facing connectivity issues. Some were doing their hair, others were sipping juice. One student had fallen asleep and forgotten to get online. After answering all their questions, I did a quick recap of the previous lesson and recorded it. I ran down with the laptop and played it for the principal. In two hours, word got around and everyone wanted to view the video.

Four teachers wanted to take virtual lessons, then more. As the principal had said: “You show them, they will all jump on the bandwagon."

We have completed close to two weeks of teaching our students remotely. After the initial connectivity hiccups, students have eased into this format. They are ready five minutes before time. They have identified a space where there is no disturbance. We see their smiles five minutes into starting a meeting and kick off our lessons. We’re doing classes with up to 40 students, and teachers are solving equations on the virtual board, drawing graphs, deriving formulae and explaining the nuances of entrepreneurship.

It’s not easy. Every teacher is not comfortable with technology. Change is not always welcome. From a chalkboard and students in front of her, the teacher has to accustom herself to thumbnail images of 40 children. From walking around the class, checking notebooks and watching for distractions, she has to sit at a screen.

Sometimes, there is a younger sibling popping into the screen to say hi, other times there is a grandparent on the bed in the background.

It certainly isn’t easy, but we did it. So here I am, connecting with my students everyday, while managing household chores, taking my pet for a walk, and dealing with a stressed spouse. A teacher’s day never ends. Even on vacation, our minds are looking for what we can offer our children to broaden their minds, deepen their curiosity and show them how to embrace change everyday.The writer is a senior school teacher in Chennai.Lockdown Diary documents how professionals are working from home and adapting their routines.