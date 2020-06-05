How animal rescue groups are surviving the lockdown

But like most other sectors, the time ahead looks uncertain for those working in the field of animal rescue. Panchamiya is especially worried, given that organizations like RESQ depend entirely on the goodwill of people when it comes to funding. Sharma believes retaining staff and finding volunteers will be a task, since most have witnessed the risk of exposure. He also highlights the perpetual threat to the environment that has resulted in the current situation. “When things will start getting normal, human race will look to cope up with what they’ve lost. We will again end up ruining the environment. What we are seeing today is a result of the harm we’ve caused over generations. It’s time we address the bigger picture," says Sharma.