How community stewards can unlock value of data safely

One of the ways in which this can be done is through a community data steward (CDS), an intermediary that can help unlock the value of data, making it available to the right stakeholders, while safeguarding the rights of people. The data steward, a representative of the choices in the community, will sit between the people whose data it is, and governments or private sector organizations that want this data, and work out the terms on which the data can and cannot be shared. The CDS assumes that individual ownership and control over data is complex to exercise, and people cannot take day-to-day decisions on data governance. Therefore, the CDS, with a fiduciary responsibility and duty of care codified through an agreement, can serve as a pool for data rights, aggregate consent and negotiate on a collective basis.