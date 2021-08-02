How Marico fought an aggressive giant

As Harsh prepared for battle with Hindustan Lever, Uday Kotak suggested that he should meet Karsanbhai Patel, the founder of Nirma, who had successfully taken on Hindustan Lever in the detergent space. He made a trip to Ahmedabad to meet him. As two Indian entrepreneurs fighting a multinational giant, there was an affinity and willingness to share counsel. Karsanbhai encouraged Harsh, telling him not to back down from the eyeball-to-eyeball fight. He added that in his experience, the Surf-Nirma fight did not result in Nirma losing. Instead the market for economy detergents expanded, with Nirma holding its own. Karsanbhai’s advice was to fight on with grit, guts and tactics and a win against the colossus would definitely be within the grasp of Marico…