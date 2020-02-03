How Rolls met Royce and the hyphen

What happens when a privileged boy meets a boy who’s selling newspapers at the age of nine? As it so happens, they make one of the biggest brands in the luxury car industry.

Charles Stuart Rolls is born in 1877 in London’s affluent Berkeley Square. After school, Rolls studies mechanical engineering at Cambridge and by the time he leaves university, he is an accomplished motorist. Soon, Rolls sets up CS Rolls & Co. that imports motor cars from Belgium and France and sells them. Meanwhile, Henry Royce, who is from a humble background, takes every opportunity to learn and grow. Royce, who is keen in electrical engineering, lands a job at an electrical components company. By 1903, he’s built his first petrol engine, the Royce 10hp motor car.

Rolls hears about Royce from a friend and, after a meeting, agrees to sell as many motor cars as Royce can build under the brand Rolls-Royce. Eventually, Rolls’ partner, Claude Johnson, takes over the company and revives it. Johnson is often known as “the hyphen in Rolls-Royce".