How to age with financial grace

It’s not often you see on television a fairy tale that holds a mirror to reality. Yet Grace And Frankie has been playing out the idea that seems as oxymoronic as reality TV since 2015. The comedy-drama about two 70-something women trying to create a new life after their gay husbands leave them in their golden years to marry each other reminds us that not all happily-ever-afters have to include a prince charming, that even in old age you can create a new career and a new life. The sixth season of the Netflix show delivers the same level of humour and heart as the past instalments. The biggest change is that Grace (Jane Fonda) is now married to mega-rich businessman Nick (Peter Gallagher); has moved out of the beach house she once shared with Frankie (Lily Tomlin); and the two are working on their latest startup idea: a hydraulic toilet that lifts to help seniors get up with minimal effort. The 13 episodes deliver some vintage drama, laughs, lots of heartwarming moments, and some useful startup advice.

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com