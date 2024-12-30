How to make 2025 the best year for your career and wellbeing
SummaryIt’s time to take stock, course correct and plan for a future filled with career success, as well as better mental and physical health
As the year draws to a close, the process of review and reset begins. Typically, it involves taking stock of your career, personal growth, health and finance. And then comes the annual task of setting resolutions for the new year, to become a better, happier version of oneself. According to experts, the foundation for a better life is rooted in asking yourself the right questions, to know exactly what you want.
Like, what’s that one thing you want from your job, besides, of course, the monthly salary? What’s stopping you from being completely present emotionally and mentally during family time? These are simple but complex questions.
We asked experts for tips that can help people—managers, CXOs, newbies joining the workforce or anyone looking to make 2025 a better year for themselves—self reflect and plan resolutions in a way they are mindful and, most importantly, achievable.