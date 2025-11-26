How to get ultimate control over your email inbox

And then there are the important mails that demand immediate attention. Critical messages from key contacts can easily be buried under the daily deluge of less important emails. All you need to do is create a rule that flags emails received from specific addresses or domains helping you prioritize your responses effectively. In a work setting, you’re often included on the “cc" line of long email chains, where one is not a primary participant. You can create a rule that can radically declutter an inbox by de-prioritizing such messages that are intended for awareness rather than direct action. As a counter, you can set a rule on the condition “sent only to me" which will identify emails sent exclusively to you and are (hopefully) more important.