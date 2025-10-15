Why kids are swapping their tablets for PCs

Hina Agarwal, a Gurgaon-based banking professional, is delighted that her child, a grade three student, wraps up his research work for school assignments almost independently and spends weekends coding for Minecraft —instead of repeat viewing of the kids catalogue on Netflix.

“It’s not just another activity kit or a passive screen… it’s where he learns to make things, not just watch them," she elucidates. The family recently bought an HP All-in-One desktop to complement (or replace, as they hope) the iPad that they had given to their kid a couple of years ago for online classes and his first brush with computing.

A few weeks ago, my seven-year-old negotiated extra screen time on his new computer—not to play Minecraft or watch KPop Demon Hunters one more time, but to finish an extensive artwork in Tux Paint, a graphics editor geared towards children, that he had been working for a while.

The switch from passive consumption to active creation is where the rationale for a child’s PC becomes clear. A tablet delivers immediacy: unlimited videos, glossy apps and games, and a simplified user experience. A PC though, offers a distinct set of affordances. It frames activities as work to be done and projects to be finished.

The default device for many children is a hand-me-down smartphone or an exclusive tablet, which serves as their portal for streaming videos and games and some drawing and educational apps. But a growing number of parents, educators, and developmental experts are looking back to a more traditional tool—the personal computer—as the definitive answer.

This isn't a debate about screen time, but about screen quality. The choice to set up a PC for a child is a deliberate act to provide a powerful tool for learning, creativity, and skill development, transforming digital engagement from a passive diversion into an active pursuit of knowledge and self-expression.

The distinction is critical, and this perspective is championed by Dr. Mitchel Resnick of the MIT Media Lab, who argues that the most profound learning happens when children are actively making things.

"The best learning experiences come when people are actively engaged in designing things, creating things, and inventing things," he states and offers a stark analogy for a generation fluent in consumption but not creation: "It's almost as if they can read but not write".

Backed by research

While tablets offer an intuitive touchscreen interface, research suggests this simplicity may come at a cost to crucial developmental skills.

A study published in the Hong Kong Journal of Occupational Therapy found that children in a non-tablet group achieved significantly higher scores in visual discrimination, visual memory, fine motor precision, and manual dexterity compared to those in a tablet group.

The physical interaction with a PC's keyboard and mouse appears to cultivate a more refined set of motor skills. The precise clicks of a mouse and the distinct keystrokes on a keyboard demand a level of fine motor control that the broad gestures of a touchscreen do not.

This distinction also shapes a child's perception of the device itself. The physical form and interface of a PC – a stationary monitor, a keyboard for typing, a mouse for precise control, all situated at a desk – signal that it is a tool for work and creation.

Dr. Nishant Mittal, a paediatrician, believes this spatial ritual plays a crucial role in how children engage with technology. “The moment a child sits at a desk and powers on a computer, their brain begins to associate that space and setup with learning and creation," he explains. “It’s not just about the device… it’s about the posture, the environment, the mindset. It sets the mood."

Conversely, the portable, touch-based nature of a tablet, often used while lounging, frames it as a device for entertainment and consumption. This psychological priming is powerful. You’ll often observe children gravitating toward more creative and educational activities like Minecraft or coding on a PC while using a tablet for passive video watching or simple tapping games.

The first day my kid got a PC, he finished an entire course to earn himself a computer science fundamentals certification on Code.org, the popular educational website, without checking if the PC had some games or video streaming apps already installed.

Additionally, a PC provides the ideal environment for learning foundational digital literacy skills that are often included in modern school curricula. The PC is an inherently more versatile and powerful platform—its larger screen is better for research and multitasking, and it supports a vast ecosystem of educational apps. In fact, some of the most popular educational tools, such as MIT's coding platform Scratch, are fully realized only on a PC.

A digital workspace

View Full Image The how to

For most children's educational and creative needs, including popular games like Minecraft and Roblox, a mid-range PC is more than sufficient. While Windows PCs continue to be popular in schools, one can also go for an iMac if the family prefers the Apple ecosystem.

Chromebooks too are fairly popular amongst students, but they are laptops. If you want to use them, or buy a laptop instead of a desktop for the flexibility, or repurpose your old laptop lying in the closet—buy a monitor, a keyboard, and mouse, and dock them with the laptop for use as a traditional desktop.

But before turning on a PC, establishing an ergonomic workspace is a non-negotiable prerequisite for healthy and productive computer use.

A desktop PC has a distinct advantage here, as the separation of the monitor from the keyboard and mouse allows each component to be positioned optimally—something impossible with a laptop and requiring cumbersome accessories for a tablet.

Once this is done, the first and most effective step in turning a PC into a child’s space is account separation. A dedicated user account for the child acts like a doorway: it isolates apps and purchases, keeps their projects and schoolwork in one place, and prevents accidental manipulation of or exposure to your files and documents. It’s also empowering for kids to have their own space, their virtual playground.

For the youngest users, a walled garden environment like Magic Desktop is an excellent starting point for a safe, self-contained playground within Windows, complete with its own kid-safe browser and thousands of educational games and activities.

Once the kids start their computer classes at school, they can move to a full-blown PC experience, with a plethora of educational apps that they discover or are taught as they go along.

Coding is essential to modern literacy— most kids these days indulge with Scratch that allows them to create their own games, stories, and animations by snapping together graphical code blocks, much like digital LEGO bricks, or undertake coding lessons and activities on Code.org. There’s also Replit now which some kids are using to build their own apps using AI. Once a child is comfortable with the logic of visual coding, a PC allows them to transition seamlessly to real-world programming with platforms like Tynker, CodeMonkey, and CodeCombat.

Beyond coding, a PC also excels as a platform for other forms of digital creation with a wide range of accessible software for graphic design, digital art, and music composition, opening up endless avenues for self-expression.

Establishing guardrails

No software can replace the guidance of an engaged parent. We’ll need to teach our children how to wield technology wisely, safely, and responsibly. A child's technological abilities often outpace their maturity and judgment, making parental guidance essential.

Additionally, open and ongoing conversation around digital safety and online threats in an age-appropriate way are crucial, especially around cybercrimes like phishing and online scams, cyberbullying, and the real-world impact of one’s digital footprint.

The first line of defence is the first-party offerings from Microsoft and Apple. Microsoft Family Safety on Windows or Screen Time on macOS allows parents to set screen time limits across devices, apps, and games, filter inappropriate websites and searches, and manage spending in the Microsoft Store/App Store. You can also set kids-focused search engines, such as Kiddle or KidzSearch.

That said, as kids become older, and savvier, often they learn to bypass these restrictions. You’d want dedicated parental control applications like Qustodio and Norton Family to close the loopholes of native tools and offer more granular control.

The ultimate goal is not to control, but to coach. The PC and the internet are a critical arena in modern pursuit of knowledge, and the reward is a digitally literate and creatively confident young adult.

