Why kids are swapping their tablets for PCs
Forget phones and tablets—parents are rediscovering the old-school PC as the ultimate tool for kids to learn, code, and create. The desktop is back, turning screen time into maker time
Hina Agarwal, a Gurgaon-based banking professional, is delighted that her child, a grade three student, wraps up his research work for school assignments almost independently and spends weekends coding for Minecraft—instead of repeat viewing of the kids catalogue on Netflix.
“It’s not just another activity kit or a passive screen… it’s where he learns to make things, not just watch them," she elucidates. The family recently bought an HP All-in-One desktop to complement (or replace, as they hope) the iPad that they had given to their kid a couple of years ago for online classes and his first brush with computing.
A few weeks ago, my seven-year-old negotiated extra screen time on his new computer—not to play Minecraft or watch KPop Demon Hunters one more time, but to finish an extensive artwork in Tux Paint, a graphics editor geared towards children, that he had been working for a while.