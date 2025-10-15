Why kids are swapping their tablets for PCs

Coding is essential to modern literacy— most kids these days indulge with Scratch that allows them to create their own games, stories, and animations by snapping together graphical code blocks, much like digital LEGO bricks, or undertake coding lessons and activities on Code.org. There’s also Replit now which some kids are using to build their own apps using AI. Once a child is comfortable with the logic of visual coding, a PC allows them to transition seamlessly to real-world programming with platforms like Tynker, CodeMonkey, and CodeCombat.