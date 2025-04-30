How to skip ads, especially if you’ve watched that Black Mirror episode
SummaryAs advertising creeps deeper into digital life, with even subscription services running ads, privacy enthusiasts and digital rebels are fighting back
Imagine if your brain started serving targeted ads to people around you, the way your phone dishes them out to you when you’re browsing online. In Common People, the Season 7 premiere episode of Netflix’s dystopian series Black Mirror, Amanda (Rashida Jones), a schoolteacher, undergoes surgery to replace her inoperable brain tumour with synthetic tissue connected to a tech company’s cloud server. The procedure saves her life, but there is a catch. Stuck on its cheapest subscription plan, Amanda starts spouting ads mid-conversation without realising it. She pushes a snack brand to her students in class, recommends a religion-based counselling site to one of them, promotes a dating service to a senior colleague, and suggests lubricant to her husband Mike (Chris O’Dowd) during an intimate moment.
The ads soon take over every part of her life, turning her into a human billboard. As it starts affecting her job and married life, Mike, a welder by day, resorts to performing degrading acts on a livestreaming platform at night to earn enough money to afford an ad-free upgrade for Amanda.