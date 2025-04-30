How to skip ads, especially if you’ve watched that Black Mirror episode

“I miss the days when ads were creative and fun. Now it’s mostly irrelevant, repetitive noise that interrupts what I chose to watch," says Patel, 24. He prefers discovering new things through friends or online communities, rather than being nudged by targeted ads. He’s aware that the internet depends on advertising to stay afloat, but draws the line at how it’s done. “I don’t mind text-based ads in newsletters, which is why I’ve shifted to them for news. Podcast ads are tolerable, especially when the host claims to use the product," he adds. “Sites that respect your attention usually have better content. The more desperate they seem to monetise, the less I trust them."