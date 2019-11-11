How Treaty of Versailles led to BMW’s first car

If you love cars, you would probably know that BMW started out making fighter aircraft engines. In fact, its iconic logo is often said to be a stylized representation of aircraft propeller blades. The company’s aircraft engines were quite popular during World War I because of their fuel efficiency and ability to perform well in high altitudes. A BMW engine-powered biplane even created an altitude record during the time, reaching a height of 32,000ft.

But the end of World War I brought a halt to the construction of aircraft engines, as the Treaty of Versailles forbade Germany from building them. This was when the company shifted focus to other categories—cars being one of them. Interestingly, BMW started producing aircraft engines during World War II as well, and ceased their production after the war.

