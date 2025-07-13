How will AI impact India’s white-collar job market?
AI's impact on India's white-collar job market is complex, with potential for both job replacement and augmentation, argue the authors of a new book on navigating AI in the world's largest democracy
First off, let’s put you at ease by sharing that we don’t think that all white-collar workers in India are getting replaced by computers en masse. While AI will affect knowledge jobs, the nature of impact may differ according to demand for such work as well as the share of tasks in that role that can be automated. For example, a customer service agent may get replaced by a machine, but a consultant may instead see their job being augmented as a digital bot may not be able to convincingly present a multi-million-dollar strategy revamp to a client.
Technical or domain expertise will also play a key role in determining how easy or hard it will be for AI to replace a job or task. A working paper looking at ChatGPT usage by consultants at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a leading consultancy (published in 2023) offers us some more guidance on understanding this impact. The study was conducted on a group of consultants as they went about their daily tasks (involving creative, analytical, writing and persuasion skills), with only some of them using ChatGPT.