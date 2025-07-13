How will AI impact India’s white-collar job market?

Finally, governments also have a big say in drawing the boundaries within which technology is used. In the UK, the Industrial Revolution had a rough start with initial attempts at mechanizing the textile industry in the seventeenth century. This was resisted by workers as well as the monarchy. However, over time, as the influence of the textile workers on policymakers diminished, there was a change in approach, leading to a crackdown on the Luddite riots, which were attempts to halt technological progress in the early nineteenth century. In 2023, the then-CEO of Stability AI was reported stressing on the role regulations will play in deciding the impact of AI. He added, countries with strong labour laws, such as France, are unlikely to see a significant loss of coding jobs while outsourced coders in India will lose their jobs. We don’t necessarily agree with his assessment of the impact on Indian jobs, but he is right in addressing regulations as a major driver (more on this in Chapter 12).