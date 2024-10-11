HP Elitebook Ultra G1q review: This laptop could become your co-pilot
SummaryDo the slick design and Snapdragon X Elite benefits coupled with HP’s unique AI add-ons make this a compelling proposition amongst its peers?
Microsoft’s call to ARMs seems to be working, if the buzz around the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset in the new Copilot + PCs is anything to go by. First off the blocks was the plain-Jane Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC, which provided an early indication of how the new ARM-architecture-based chip could breathe new life into modern Windows consumer laptops via dramatically improved performance per watt figures and big gains in battery life. The HP Elitebook Ultra G1q (Rs. 1,68,999) is among the very first enterprise-focused Snapdragon X Elite laptops to hit the market. Do the slick design and Snapdragon X Elite benefits coupled with HP’s unique AI PC add-ons make for a compelling proposition amongst its peers?
The EliteBook Ultra G1q follows HP’s new design language for its premium laptops, and the gorgeous dark blue, Atmospheric Blue colorway perfectly suits the 50% recycled aluminum clad ultra-thin laptop and sets it apart from the sea of silver and black corporate laptops. It’s an attractive, sleek device, 11.2mm at its thickest and at a shade under 1.35kgs, is easy to carry around for frequent business travelers or folks doing the hybrid work life. Despite the thin design, the rounded corners make it easy to handle when carrying around.