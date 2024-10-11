HP Elitebook Ultra G1q review: This laptop could become your co-pilot

Setting it up, the Ultra G1q blazed through the setup process, which right away gives you a taste of what’s to come from the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 chip. Yes, this is a business laptop through and through, so while it will handle your work tasks, productivity applications and heavy browser use handily, it can handle heavier creative duties better if the app (like Photoshop) has made the transition to run natively on the ARM chipset architecture, while other apps which have yet to make the jump will run through the translation layer for now. The 16GB of speedy LPDDR5x memory and the 1 TB drive along with the instant wake up helps keep things snappy, but don’t expect too much by way of gaming capabilities on this machine. I mean, the Adreno GPU on the chip handles most casual games just fine, but they’re nowhere near a match for the discrete graphics of high-end gaming laptops.