HP Envy Move review: Personal computing on the go

I’m old enough to remember a time when we had a family computer, a Compaq Presario that had pride of place in my parents’ room, one which we took turns (or the occasional altercations) to use. Over the years, laptops came along, taking our computing along with us across the home. The idea of a shared family computer slowly started to gather dust.

All-in-ones like those from HP, Lenovo, Dell and Apple reignited interest in the shared PC concept, but all of them remained rooted to one spot, tethered to the power outlet like a relic from a time gone by.

Until the HP Envy Move ( ₹1,24,999) came along. This is an all-in-one in the traditional sense, packing in all the regular PC components and a soundbar behind a large display, but HP’s latest Envy truly goes rogue by including something that puts the ‘Move’ in its name – a 6-cell 83-watt-hour internal battery. It gives the Envy Move the flexibility to be set down just about anywhere there’s a flat surface, no matter whether there’s a power outlet close by or not.

Build and design

Helping its cause is its rather compact 21.74 x 14.43 inches dimensions, and while its 4.1-kg weight means smaller kids should be wary of moving it around, it’s no heavier than some of the larger 17-inch gaming laptops.

HP has kitted the Envy Move with an integrated handle that hangs off the top of the rear panel via a sturdy strap and handle, and this helps move the Move from place to place much like you would carry a large cloth shopping bag. Bonus: the handle doesn’t hang loose, attaching magnetically to the chassis when not in use. A fabric pouch on the bottom rear holds the bundled keyboard-trackpad combo when in transit.