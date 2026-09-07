HP OmniPad 12 review: HP re-enters the tablets market with a great new device that has an ace up its sleeve

In Tablet Mode, if you’re using two apps side-by-side, then you can’t change their orientation. If Chrome is on the left, and Google Docs on the right, you can’t make the one-tap switch like you can on several other Android tablets. My other gripe is that I can’t open two iterations of the same app side-by-side. If I wanted to type two documents simultaneously, then I’d have to open one in Google Docs, and one in a different app. These may be small software hitches, but they can certainly hamper your productivity. Switching between the modes is seamless and having a “Windows” experience on an Android tablet is something I quite appreciate. The tablet comes preloaded with just three apps, and I appreciate how HP has kept the bloatware to a minimum.